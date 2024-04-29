Tihar Authorities Not Allowing Arvind Kejriwal's Wife To Meet Him: AAP

Sources said jail rules say two people can come to meet a jailed person at a time.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will not be able to meet him in Tihar jail on Monday. The jail authorities have refused permission for the scheduled visit, Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has claimed.

Sources said that the Tihar Jail administration has cited the visit of Delhi Minister Atishi, who will meet the Chief Minister on Monday.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is coming to meet him.

When Mr Mann went to meet Mr Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on April 15, AAP's Organisation General Secretary Sandeep Pathak accompanied him.

Sources in Tihar Jail said after the meeting with Atishi and Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal could be allowed to meet Mr Kejriwal after Tuesday.

Jail rules, however, say only two visits can be allowed in a week. So if Atishi meets Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and Bhagwant Mann meets him on Tuesday, then no other meeting with Arvind Kejriwal can be held in this week.

It is possible that Sunita Kejriwal will only be allowed to meet him next week.

Mr Kejriwal has been in jail since April 1. He was arrested on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

His stay in Tihar has been marked by a massive row over his diabetes and medication, with the Chief Minister and his party alleging that the authorities had withheld medication since his arrest. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Mr Kejriwal has been eating food that is inappropriate for diabetics.

On Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal led her maiden roadshow in Delhi, campaigning for the Lok Sabha election. The massive roadshow was held in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate. The party is contesting four of Delhi's seven constituencies. The Congress will contest the other three.

In Mr Kejriwal's absence, she is expected to spearhead the party's campaign in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.