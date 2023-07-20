Tigress Gives Birth With Snare Stuck To Abdomen, Experts Discuss Treatment

In April, pictures of 'camera trap' revealed a snare was stuck to tigress' abdomen. (Representational)

A panel of experts has started consultations on the treatment necessary for a tigress which gave birth to three cubs despite having a snare stuck to it's abdomen in Jim Corbett National Park near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

A three-member expert panel reviewed the health of the eight-year-old tigress currently lodged at the Dhela Rescue, and Rehabilitation Centre at the national park.

Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Dhiraj Pandey told 'PTI-Bhasha' that the tigress was found to be healthy on inspection.

He also said that the panel will take a decision regarding it's medical treatment and a report on it will be sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttarakhand.

In April this year, pictures of a 'camera trap' revealed that a snare was stuck to the tigress' abdomen, after which it was brought to the Dhela centre, Mr Pandey said.

On Sunday, the tigress gave birth to the cubs, following which the expert panel was constituted to look into the tigress' treatment.

The panel includes Pradeep Malik, a member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, AK Das, professor at Govind Ballabh Pant University, and Parag Nigam, a senior professor at the Wildlife Institute of India.

Mr Pandey also said that due to the aggressive behaviour of the tigress during captivity, it has been kept in "zero disturbance" and no photography or videography is being done during the period.

