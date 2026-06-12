Tiger Takes Over Madhya Pradesh's Raisen Fort Hill, Tourist Entry Shut

For centuries, Raisen Fort stood as a symbol of royal power, watched over by kings, soldiers and stories of the past. Today, the historic hill has a new ruler: the tiger.

A tiger has been roaming the Raisen Fort hill for nearly 15 days, forcing the Forest Department to restrict public access to the area for the safety of tourists and locals. Warning posters have been put up along the routes leading to the fort, while forest personnel have been deployed to monitor the situation.

The big cat has been captured several times on camera traps installed by the Forest Department. Its presence has been recorded most frequently near a water source close to the Someshwar Dham Temple. Officials believe the scorching heat may have drawn the tiger towards the fort hill in search of water. Camera trap images have shown the animal drinking water and resting nearby.

The first signs of the tiger's presence emerged about 15 days ago, when morning walkers spotted pugmarks on the path leading to the fort. The information immediately prompted a search operation by the Forest Department. Camera traps were installed at several locations and have since repeatedly confirmed the tiger's presence.

What began as a suspicion has now turned into a full-scale safety operation. With fresh camera trap footage confirming the tiger's late-night activity in the fort area, the Forest Department has suspended entry for tourists and the general public. Officials believe Fort Hill may have become a temporary habitat because of the availability of water in ancient stepwells and other water bodies. The rocky terrain, forest cover and reduced human activity may also be helping the tiger remain in the area.

A forest guard has been stationed on the Raisen Fort road, and teams are keeping a close watch on the main access routes. The department has appealed to residents and visitors not to enter the restricted area and to strictly follow safety advisories.

Forest Department SDO Sudhir Patle said ASI staff had been informed after evidence of the tiger's presence was found and its images were captured on trap cameras. He appealed to the people of Raisen to avoid visiting the fort for the next few days.

“The tiger's presence in the fort area is being continuously monitored. It has been confirmed through pugmarks and trap camera images. People should avoid going towards the fort for their own safety,” Patle said.

For now, Raisen Fort, once ruled by kings and maharajas, has fallen silent for visitors. The gates may be closed to tourists, but on the historic hill, the king of the jungle is still moving.