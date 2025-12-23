Tiger Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On Andhra Highway

A tiger was killed after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the National Highway 565 near Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

The adult tiger was attempting to cross the highway on the outskirts of Sirigiripadu village when a speeding vehicle hit it, causing its instantaneous death. Forest officials were alerted by locals who discovered the carcass on the road at daybreak.

The Vijayapuri South Forest Range was known to be home to a total of four tigers. After the tiger's death, environmentalists are urging the government to install speed breakers, warning boards, and better lighting on national highways passing through forest corridors to protect wildlife.

Residents of the area have expressed grief over the loss and are calling for stricter enforcement of speed limits to prevent such tragedies.

The Forest Department, in coordination with the local police, has registered a case and launched a joint investigation to identify the vehicle responsible for the collision.