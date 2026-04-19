"Vizhinjam Has Answered The Call": Shashi Tharoor's Post Amid Hormuz Crisis

The world is in shambles. Energy markets are exploding. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked amid the Iran war. But on the coasts of India, a different story is unfolding. That of Kerala's Vizhinjam port. Taking to X, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared how the port has emerged as a reliable maritime hub amid a global shipping crisis.

"100 ships. One destination. The Strait of Hormuz crisis has shifted global shipping eyes to my constituency! Thiruvananthapuram's Vizhinjam Port is currently seeing a massive surge with 100 vessels in queue or seeking calls," Tharoor said in an online post.

Vizhinjam port is operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ).

Tharoor called the port India's "transshipment answer" to the world, sharing the feats that it has achieved.

"From handling its 1 millionth TEU in record time to fast-tracking Phase II, Vizhinjam is officially India's transshipment answer to the world. When I first helped bring in the tender bid that made the port a reality, it was a long-shot project with plenty of sceptics and critics," the Congress veteran said.

While Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route in the Gulf, faces disruptions, and the world is looking for a new and reliable gateaway, Vizhinjam has answered the call, his post read.

"Today, the tides are turning at Vizhinjam...India's first deep-water transshipment hub is no longer just a project; it's a global necessity," the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.

Pointing out the pending expansions, a proud Tharoor called the moment the "birth of a maritime giant" that sets a new standard for global shipping.

"61 vessels handled in March 2026 alone, a new record. 100 berthing calls pending. Expansion underway to accommodate 5 motherships simultaneously. We are witnessing the birth of a maritime giant that doesn't just compete with global hubs like Colombo or Singapore; it sets a new standard. Posted by a very proud MP," he said.

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