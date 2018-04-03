Tibetans Want PM Modi's "Make In India" To Succeed, Says Leader Lobsang Sangay said the ancient civilisation and culture of Tibet that were "almost destroyed" had been preserved and now flourished in India.

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Lobsang Sangay can be seen with Dalai Lama in this file photo. New Delhi: Central Tibetan Administration president Lobsang Sangay on Monday said the resilience of the Tibetan spirit emanated from the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism that was 2,500 years old and there was no comparison between Communism and Buddhism, as he asserted that his community was "not scared" of China.



"When people ask are you not scared of China? China is so powerful economically, militarily, politically. We say we are not, Communism is 100 years old while Buddhism is 2,500 years old, there is no competition between the two," Lobsang Sangay said.



Lobsang Sangay said the Tibetan community wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' initiative to succeed, as their movement was originally 'made in India' with its leaders being born, brought up and educated here.



"Being the original 'Made in India', we want 'Make in India' to succeed. If it succeeds, the original 'made in India' will also succeed. Our success will be your success and your success will be our success."



He was speaking at the launch of a cultural festival of Tibet, marking the 60th anniversary of the arrival of the Dalai Lama in India.



Expressing gratitude towards India, the CTA president said the ancient civilisation and culture of Tibet that were "almost destroyed" had been preserved and now flourished in India.



The chief guest of the ceremony, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, said that the relationship of 60 years between Indian and Tibetans have now grown into the feeling of brotherhood.



"We are brothers and sisters now," she said.



Tibetans have gone through difficult times and India has always endeavoured to make them feel at home here, she added.



