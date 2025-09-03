Tianjin Declaration 'Inane', Says P Chidambaram Over Pakistan's Endorsement

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Tuesday questioned the credibility of the Tianjin Declaration, which condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, pointing out that the document was signed and adopted by Pakistan as well.

In a post on social media platform X, Chidambaram wrote, "The Tianjin Declaration strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It was signed and adopted by Pakistan. That shows the worth of the Declaration."

He further added, "Unless countries of the world are able to distinguish between terrorism-exporting nations and terrorism-affected nations, such inane Declarations will be signed and adopted."

Unless countries of the world are able to distinguish between terrorism-exporting nations and… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2025

The Tianjin Declaration was adopted at a multilateral forum in China, where participating nations reiterated their commitment to combat global terrorism.

However, Chidambaram's remarks have sparked fresh debate over the effectiveness of such international statements when countries accused of sheltering or exporting terrorism are among the signatories.

The Congress leader's comments come amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, with New Delhi repeatedly accusing Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism.

On Monday, foreign and defence experts welcomed the joint statement of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for firmly presenting India's stand on cross-border terrorism on the global platform.

The SCO member states strongly denounced the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, declaring that those behind such acts of violence "must be brought to justice".

In the Tianjin Declaration issued by the Council of Heads of State, the statement read, "The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dea



