Three Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian began at around 6:30 am.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian this morning, police said.

The encounter broke out between the 44 Rashtriya Rifles and terrorists at around 5 am in Shopian's Turkwangam area, about 60 km from J&K's capital Srinagar, according to the officials. Troops of the Special Operation Group (SOG) at Zainapora and 178 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) later joined. The joint security operation ended at around 6:30 am.

"#TurkwangamShopainEncounterUpdate: So far three unidentified #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read this morning. The three terrorists were later identified as Zaber Ahmad, Kamran Zahoor and Munab-ull-Islam.

One INSAS and two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the encounter site, police said. Search operations are still on.

On Saturday, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in J&K's Kulgam district.

In Shopian, this is the fourth encounter in nearly a week. Five terrorists were shot dead on June 10 in a joint operation by the troops of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group.

Nine terrorists, including three commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen, were eliminated in two separate encounters in Shopian in less than 24 hours, police had said on June 8.

At least 22 terrorists, including 6 top commanders, have been killed in last two weeks in nine different operations in Jammu and Kashmir, state's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said last Monday. Eighty-eight terrorists have been killed this year in around 36 operations, he added.