Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Search is underway for more terrorists at the site. (Representational)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district this morning. A search and operation is on in the area.

Officials say an operation was launched by the security forces after specific information about the presence of at least two terrorists. An encounter which followed led to the killing of two unidentified terrorists.



"Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing encounter. Search underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), contact was established after the area was cordoned and firefight ensued.

The Army, the police and the CRPF jointly launched Operation Lallan based on intelligence inputs.

Sixteen terrorists, all locals, have been killed in encounters in the last one week.

The search and cordon operation comes a day after a civilian was killed when Pakistani security forces violated the ceasefire and targeted Indian Army posts along the Line of Control between Baramulla's Rampur sector and Uri's Haipir sector.

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three others injured in retaliatory firing, sources said.

This was the second ceasefire violation in as many days.