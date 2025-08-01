Encounter Between Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam, 3rd Gun Battle This Week

A fierce gun battle was underway between security forces and terrorists after a joint team of security forces launched an anti terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district today.

Army, police and CRPF have jointly launched the operation following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists. The number of terrorists involved in the encounter is unclear, officials said.

"Encounter has started at the Akhal area of district #Kulgam. SOG, J&K Police, Army and CRPF on the job. Further details shall follow," the Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X.

This is the third encounter this week. Earlier, three terrorists who were behind the Pahalgam terror attack were killed in a meticulously planned operation by the security forces. Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Parliament that the three were identified as Pakistani terrorists who had killed innocent tourists in cold blood in Pahalgam on April 22.

On Thursday, two more terrorists were killed near the line of control in Poonch. Police said that the duo had infiltrated from Pakistan and were intercepted soon after they entered the Indian side.

Today's encounter in Kulgam forests is part of an ongoing offensive against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said reinforcement has been rushed to the area as terrorists appeared to be hiding in a forest area. The army has also confirmed that contact has been established and the operation is underway.