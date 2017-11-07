Three Terrorists Killed After Gunfight In Pulwama An Army jawan was killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kandi belt of the Aglar area in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Firing has stopped in the Agla village in Pulwama after the gunfight, but search operations are still on Srinagar: Three terrorists were gunned down in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in an encounter in which an Army jawan was also killed, officials said.



Three terrorists have been killed and the firing has stopped, Army officials said.



An Army jawan was killed in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kandi belt of the Aglar area in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.



A civilian suffered injuries in the crossfire, they said.



Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt after receiving information about the presence of some terrorists.



The search operation led to a gun battle after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, they said.



"The firing has stopped and the search operation is continuing," an Army official said.



On November 2,



