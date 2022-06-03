Three Soldiers, Civilian Injured During Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

The operation is still underway.

Three army soldiers and a civilian were injured today in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The operation was jointly launched by the police and Indian Army in the Rishipora area of Anantnag after they received information about the presence of terrorists in the village.

The security forces came under heavy fire when they reached the area.

"In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel & one civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital #Srinagar for treatment & are stated to be stable. #Operation going on," a police spokesperson tweeted.

In a separate incident, a soldier died at an Army hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur today, a day after he was severely injured in an explosion inside a privately hired vehicle in Shopian district.

Two migrant workers were injured in a grenade blast in Shopian today. This was the second attack on migrant workers in the last 24 hours.