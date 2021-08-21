Three Jaish Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Tral

Officials have said there is spurt in terrorist activities in J&K in the past few months (File)

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been killed by security forces after a brief shootout in the forests of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral, police said Saturday morning.

Police said the identity of the terrorists could not be immediately ascertained, and that search operations were being carried out in the area.

It is unclear if weapons and/or ammunition was recovered from the terrorists.

#TralEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

A joint operation between the Army and the police, this is the second by security forces in Tral in the past 24 hours, and third since Thursday.

On Friday two terrorists were killed in Khrew near Srinagar. The police said they were part of a hit squad involved in the murders of civilians in south Kashmir.

A day earlier, a junior oficer of the army was killed during a gunfight with terrorists in Rajouri district. A terrorist was also killed in that incident.

Officials have said there is spurt in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few months, including the targeting of political leaders and party workers.

Also on Thursday, terrorists barged into the home of Ghulam Hassan Lone, a political worker with the J&K Apni party, and shot him dead.

The BJP, which has little influence in Kashmir, has claimed it has been singled out in these attacks.

On Wednesday, Altaf Thakur, the party's J&K spokesperson, said that 23 party members had been attacked or killed. This was after Javid Dar, the party's in-charge for Kulgam district, was shot dead.