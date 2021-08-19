J&K Apni Party Worker Killed By Terrorists; 4th Such Incident In 10 Days

Ghulam Hassan Lone was killed by terrorists in south Kashmir's Devsar

A worker of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party was shot dead by terrorists this evening in the fourth such incident in 10 days.

Ghulam Hassan Lone was killed by terrorists in south Kashmir's Devsar, the police said.

J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari condemned the killing.

The J&K Apni Party was formed in March 2020, seven months after the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Mr Bukhari is a former leader of Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party.

The Apni Party is not a "B-team" of the BJP or the "King's party" as described by political rivals like the National Conference and the PDP, but an outfit which has no history of being a dynasty, Mr Bukhari said on August 1.

The party was formed at a time when political parties were not allowed any activity in Jammu and Kashmir since special status was scrapped in August 2018, and so it was widely seen to have been formed with the blessings of the BJP-led government at the centre.