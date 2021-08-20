2 Terrorists Killed In Gunfight Near Srinagar, 2nd Encounter In 24 Hours

Officials say there is spurt in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists were killed during a security operation at Khrew near Srinagar today, making it the second encounter in Jammu and Kashmir within a span of 24 hours.

The police said the killed terrorists were part of a hit squad involved in killings of civilians in south Kashmir.

Yesterday, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army was killed during a fierce encounter in Rajouri district. A terrorist was also killed in the encounter.

The police said the operation in Khrew was launched late last night after they received specific input about the presence of terrorists.

This morning, the police launched a major assault on the target house. It was destroyed and both local recruits of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed.

In almost every anti-terrorist operation, people in Kashmir are losing their homes where terrorists take shelter. The families say that the government is also not giving any compensation to them.

Officials say there is spurt in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Hours after the Rajouri encounter, terrorists shot dead political worker Ghulam Hassan Lone of J&K Apni party yesterday.

Two security forces personnel and a civilian were also injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in downtown Srinagar last evening.