Three Elephants Electrocuted To Death In Tamil Nadu

Two calves were trying to get close to their dead mothers.

Three adult elephants were electrocuted when they came into contact with an illegal electric fencing at a farm in Kendenahalli village, Marandahalli, in the district, a senior forest official said on Tuesday.

Of the three, two were female elephants and another was a Makhna. They were moving in a herd and two calves were saved by a team of forest officials.

"The incident happened between 10 pm and 11 pm on Monday night. The elephants were electrocuted after they stepped on a wire at a farm which illegally tapped power into the live wire. One person has been arrested in this connection," Dharmapuri District Forest Officer K V Appala Naidu told PTI.

The incident occurred near the reserve forest area when an anti-depredation squad was tracking a herd of elephants in Marandahalli. Hearing the cries of the elephants, the forest team informed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to disconnect the power supply.

The farmer identified as K Murugesan has been arrested in connection with illegal tapping of power into live wires which led to the death of the three elephants.

Two calves were trying to get close to their dead mothers in a video that went viral on social media. The forest officials are likely to unite the calves with another herd soon.

