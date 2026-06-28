Three Arrested In Assam Over Alleged Hornbill Killing

The Assam Forest Department, with support from the police, arrested three people in connection with the alleged killing of a hornbill in Assam after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The arrests were made on Friday following an intensive investigation by the Digboi Forest Division. The probe began after a disturbing video, reportedly filmed in the Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia district, spread widely online, triggering public outrage.

The viral video allegedly shows people posing with the carcass of the bird. However, the authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

After the video surfaced, the Forest Department launched an investigation. Acting on leads gathered during the probe, forest officials tracked down and arrested three suspects allegedly linked to the incident.

Assam's Environment and Forest Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, said that wildlife crimes would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"It is to inform that, acting swiftly on the hornbill hunting incident that surfaced on social media, our Forest Department has arrested three accused persons under the Margherita East Range of Digboi Forest Division. Wildlife crimes will not be tolerated at any cost," the minister said on X.

Hornbills play a vital role in maintaining forest ecosystems by dispersing seeds and supporting natural regeneration. The forests of Digboi, Dehing Patkai, Margherita and adjoining areas of Tinsukia district are home to species such as the Oriental Pied Hornbill and the Great Hornbill.

Across Assam, hornbills are mainly found in protected forests and evergreen habitats. They are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, habitat loss and illegal hunting continue to pose serious threats to their survival.