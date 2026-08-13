Assam-Arunachal Border Tense Amid Student Body's Protest, Cops Open Fire To Disperse Crowd

The situation along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Dhemaji has become increasingly tense amid the ongoing economic blockade by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), the top student organisation of Assam's Mising community.

The TMPK and other local groups on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal Pradesh in protest against the alleged firing in which 11 indigenous people from Assam were injured.

During the blockade this morning, stones were thrown on protesters at the Likabali entry point in Assam's Dhemaji, leading to a fight between two groups.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police had to fire in the air to control the crowd.

Assam-Arunachal Border Clash

At least 11 people from Assam were injured following a violent confrontation between two groups at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Monday. The clashes broke out following a dispute over alleged encroachment by Arunachal residents on land claimed to be within Assam territory.

Besides the TMPK, local social groups like Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK) and Takam Mising Mahila Kebang (TMMK) are supporting the blockade. They stopped all vehicles, barring emergency and school transportation, from coming or going to Arunachal at the entry points.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for restraint, saying the two states should resolve their remaining differences through dialogue rather than confrontation.

He said the incident was painful because Assam and Arunachal Pradesh -- who share an 804.1 km border -- had already made significant progress in resolving their long-pending boundary dispute.

According to data shared by the chief minister, 123 areas along the Assam-Arunachal border had initially been identified as areas of dispute or conflict. Of these, 71 areas have now been settled, while 52 areas still remain to be resolved through further discussions between the two states.