'Thought It Was Diwali Firecrackers': Witness On Tiger Shroff Firing

With Diwali round the corner, they thought someone was bursting crackers. It was only later it dawned on them it that bullets were fired at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, son of the '80s star Jackie Shroff.

"He came and started firing, and everyone thought someone was bursting Diwali firecrackers. But when Tiger's car stopped, and he came out in agony, leaving a pool of blood that is still lying there," witness and vlogger Salma Sheikh told news agency IANS.

The 36-year-old actor escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car.

Shroff's driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said.

The incident occurred near Pushpa Park within the Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and police are piecing together the chain of events, an official said on Sunday.

"We had stopped to take photos; people were left shaken by the sudden outbreak of gunfire," another witness Shahrukh Sheikh told NDTV.

"They were playing football. Three or four celebrities - Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Bajaj, and Abhimanyu - were already present.

The atmosphere was completely normal," Sheikh said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

"Everything was fine when they stepped outside. They shook hands with everyone, and before that, they even posed for photos. But as soon as the vehicle moved past the gate - it hadn't even gone ten paces - those men got out and opened fire," Sheikh said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the actor over the phone on Sunday and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said "bullets would be answered with bullets" and warned that the government would not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai.

"I don't recall what the face looked like, because it happened so suddenly that I couldn't even process it. I was terrified myself.

All of a sudden, four shots were fired. We had no idea what was happening; we had only stopped there to take some photos. When those four shots rang out, we were instantly terrified, wondering what on earth had just taken place," Sheikh added.

Shroff debuted with the film Heropanti in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and the YRF Spy Universe hit War.

