'Will Destroy Those Plotting Love Jihad': Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at "Love Jihad" (File).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday served yet another warning against "Love Jihad", the right-wing conspiracy theory that Muslim men try to seduce Hindu women to have them convert their religion, as the state prepares to pass a controversial law that has stoked concerns of fanning discord and intolerance.

"Government belongs to everyone, all religions and castes. There is no discrimination but if someone tries to do anything disgusting with our daughters, then I'll break you. If someone plots religious conversion or does anything like 'Love Jihad', you will be destroyed," Mr Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The warning comes days after the state drew up a draft bill to punish "Love Jihad", which provides for a 10-year jail term for people marrying with the aim of religious conversion.

The religious clerics solemnizing such a marriage would have to face jail too, for them the term is five years, state minister Narottam Mishra told had reporters after chairing a meeting where the draft of the Dharma Swatantrata Bill 2020 was finalised.