From April 1, Vaccine For All Those Who're 45 Or Older

Citizens who are 45 and older can be vaccinated from April 1, the government said today, ramping up the inoculation drive as Covid cases surge in many states. "I appeal to every citizen who is 45 or above to register for vaccination," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, announcing the expansion of the drive that started in January.

At present, only citizens who are above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses are allowed to get vaccination.

"This decision has been taken by cabinet on the basis of the advice of the coronavirus Task Force and experts," said Mr Javadekar.

According to the minister, 4.85 crore people have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine and 80 lakh have received the second dose.

Mr Javadekar was asked on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's appeal to the centre to widen the scope of vaccinations to younger people, given the spike in cases of the UK variant in his state.

The Union Minister said he was "not a health expert and did not know the nuances of the UK variant".