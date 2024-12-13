'Those Looking For Temples Under Mosques Don't Want Peace': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said those looking for temples under mosques don't want peace, a day after the Supreme Court paused ongoing surveys of places of worship, including mosques.

Mr Yadav's statement came during the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Among other instances, it referred to the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal last month over the survey of a mosque, in which several people died.

The Kannauj MP said the BJP does not respect Indian voters. He added that voters in Uttar Pradesh were not allowed to vote in the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that they were stopped by the police.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the Constitution has kept India secure and united and is the soul of democracy. Speaking during the debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, he raised doubts on the security along the borders, state of economy and internal safety of citizens. Referring to the alleged Chinese transgressions, he said India's borders are shrinking.

Mr Yadav said efforts are being made to make the country's 20 crore minorities, especially Muslims, second class citizens. "Caste census will bridge gap among castes. Whenever we get opportunity, we will conduct caste census," he said.