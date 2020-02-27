Those Involved Will Not Be Spared: BJP's Manoj Tiwari On Delhi Violence

Manoj Tiwari described the violence in northeast Delhi as a big conspiracy.(File)

Ensuring peace in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi and bringing the perpetrators of the violence to book were of utmost priority, local MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday.

He visited Yamuna Vihar and interacted with the residents and his party's local representatives to take stock of the situation.

Yamuna Vihar is one of the areas affected by the violence that unfolded earlier this week in northeast Delhi, claiming at least 38 lives. Bhajanpura, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Gokalpuri, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad, among other localities in the region were worst-hit.

"There are two main priorities right now -- ensuring peace in the area and strictest action against the perpetrators of violence to set an example in front of people," Mr Tiwari told PTI.

Describing the events as a "big conspiracy", he said whoever involved in the violence "will not be spared".

"Several people who were involved in the riots and in mischief are being identified. There is also information about involvement of outsiders in the violence and strictest action will be ensured against them," he added.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi four days ago after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel.