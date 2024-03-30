Those Involved In Phone-Tapping Will Be Sent To Jail, Warns Revanth Reddy

Anyone who involved in phone tapping under previous government will be sent to jail, Revanth Reddy said.

Responding to the 'phone tapping' remarks made by BRS leader KT Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday warned that anyone who was involved in the phone tapping under previous government will be sent to jail.

"Earlier the government scared the people who voted for them by putting cases on them and phone tapping. 'KTR is saying that they tapped a few calls, so what?' Can anyone speaks like that? If you tapped phones, you will to go to Cherlapalli jail. The officers who listened to them are in jail. We already said that they are evil doers, thieves, and if you listen to them, you will go to jail. KTR is speaking like an unbridled bull. They will pay for it, but the case is under investigation," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao had earlier claimed that "phone-tapping', if it had happened, could have been limited to a couple of people".

Earlier today, Hyderabad Police said that it is to further inform the public that the investigation in Cr No 243/2024 of Panjagutta PS is under progress and another person involved in the commission of the crimes reported in the said case has been arrested by the Investigation Officer of the case today.

After Former SIB DSP Praneeth Rao, Adnl. SP's, Bhujanga Rao & Thirupathanna arrested in phone tapping case now SIT after grilling former Task Force DCP Radhakishan Rao for over 10 hours has arrested him.

The details of the arrested person: Mr P. Radha Kishan Rao, Rtd SP and formerly DCP/OSD of Task force, Hyderabad City Police.

As part of the investigation in the case, the said person was called for questioning yesterday to Banjara Hills PS and during his questioning he has confessed about his involvement in the commission of the reported crimes of conspiracy to develop profiles of private persons exploiting the official resources meant for lawful duties; to put surveillance over such persons un-authorisedly and illegally; to carry out certain actions in a politically biased manner; to exploit official resources to transport money illegally during election model code of conduct; and to destroy the evidences of their illegal activities by damaging the public properties and causing disappearance of evidence in collusion with other accused persons, the release said.

"On his confession, he was arrested by the Investigation Officer today at around 8 am and he was produced before the Hon'ble XIV Addl. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate seeking judicial custody as per procedure which was accepted and he has been remanded in judicial custody till 12.04.2024. As a consequence, he was lodged in Chanchalguda Prison today evening," it added.

