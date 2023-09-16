'Those In Power Are Arrogant': Shashi Tharoor Counters BJP's 'Ghamandia' Jibe

The arrogance of power has been very visible, said Shashi Tharoor. (File)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has hit back at the BJP for its continuous attack on the Opposition bloc's new name, saying that the 'INDIA' name of the coalition has got under the ruling party's skin.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Mr Tharoor said that to apply 'ghamand' (pride) to the opposition is 'unnecessary' and alleged that the ones who are in power are arrogant.

"...The arrogance of power has been very visible. So to apply 'ghamand' to the opposition is a bit unnecessary and a bit futile because those who are arrogant are the ones who are in power. That's what we're seeing every day. I think that clearly, the name we have given to the alliance has got under their skin and that's why they are reacting in this exaggerated way and even trying to privilege the name Bharat which is also both our names in the Constitution of India. So what is the problem with using either of them?" Mr Tharoor said.

At a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently referred to the Opposition bloc as "INDI alliance" instead of INDIA and also termed it "ghamandia" (arrogant) alliance.

On Friday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too called the Opposition bloc a "ghamandi" alliance.

"Only a few people are calling it INDIA. It ought to be called the INDI alliance. Since the word alliance is repeated in the name, it is INDI alliance. It is actually a ghamandi (arrogant) alliance," the BJP leader said.

Mr Tharoor also claimed the government may advance the Lok Sabha elections.

"I think inevitably one of the key topics is going to be the current political developments in the country and the actual election prospects and certainly those who have been representing us in the India Alliance meetings, we want to brief the committee (Congress Working Committee) about what's happening there...We hope that the elections are in the usual time which is six to nine months away. But it's also possible that the government might advance the elections as we've been hearing and we need to be prepared sooner rather than later," he said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is holding its first meeting since its reconstitution in Hyderabad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)