"Those Doing '<i>Dadagiri</i>'...": Nitin Gadkari Jabs Trump Over Tariffs

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday emphasised the need for India to boost exports and advance in technology to achieve economic self-reliance. He made the remarks while delivering a lecture at the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur.

Gadkari said, "If our export and economic growth rate increases, I don't think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are doing 'dadagiri' are doing so because they are financially strong and have technology."

He added that despite becoming financially strong, India would remain guided by its culture. "Today, if we become financially strong and also become ahead in technology, even after this, we will not bully anyone because this is not in our culture. Our culture teaches us that the welfare of the world is the most important," Gadkari said.

Underscoring the importance of innovation, the minister noted, "Today the solution to all the problems of the world is science, technology and knowledge. If we use these three things, then we will never have to bow down to the world. Research centres, IITs, and engineering colleges should conduct research with the country's needs in mind. There are different things in all districts, states and regions. We have to work keeping everyone in mind. If we do such work continuously, then the growth rate of our country's economy will increase up to three times."

Gadkari's remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India. Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

Terming the United States' move to impose additional tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests.





