Those Against Nukes...: PM Tears Into INDIA Bloc Over CPIM Manifesto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition INDIA bloc today over one of its constituents being in favour of nuclear disarmament and said they cannot protect the country.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Pipariya in the Hoshangabad Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi taunted Rahul Gandhi over his “will eradicate poverty with a single stroke” remark, saying the country doesn't take him seriously.

He also said the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the BJP government honoured him.

Without naming a party, the PM said a constituent of the INDIA bloc called for nuclear disarmament - referring to the CPI(M) manifesto.

He asked people whether, in today's world, the country needs nuclear weapons, especially when its enemies have so much power with them.

"In the manifestoes of INDI alliance partners, several dangerous promises were made. One of its partner's manifesto said it will denuclearise the country," he said.

"We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country. Those saying otherwise, how will they protect India?" he said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi taunted him over his “will eradicate poverty with a single stroke” remark.

He said the Congress "shehzada" made an announcement that people would laugh at, and added that the country does not take him seriously.

His grandmother (former PM Indira Gandhi), too, once gave the slogan "Garibi Hatao" and people know about it, he said.

"The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we honoured him," PM Modi said on the birth anniversary of the chief architect of India's Constitution.

Because of the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India, he said, referring to Droupadi Murmu's election to the country's top constitutional post.

"Today is a big day in history as today is the birth anniversary of Ambedkar Ji. It was because of Babasaheb's Constitution that a tribal family's daughter has become the country's President and a poor woman's son is seeking votes from you to serve you for the third time," PM Modi said.

He said the BJP government got an opportunity to develop 'Panch Teerth' associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was born in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow.

"The Congress is saying that if I become Prime Minister for the third time, the country will be in flames," he said.

"The INDI alliance is unable to decide which direction the country should move in," he said, adding, that the slogan "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar" is resonating across the country.

"Modi doesn't have any dream. Your dreams are my mission," he told the gathering.

The Prime Minister said the Congress never recognised the contribution of the adivasis (tribals), but the BJP government honoured them.

He said the government will celebrate 2025 as the 'Janjatiya Gourav Diwas' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

