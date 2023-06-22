'This Visit Celebrates US-India Ties': State Department On PM Modi's Visit

This is about our partnership and deepening our relationship with India, Vedant Patel said.

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State on Wednesday said that the partnership with India holds immense significance as one of the most crucial bilateral relationships for the United States, adding that Washington is looking forward to deepening relationship during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US.

"This (PM Modi's) visit celebrates the US-India partnership as one of the most important bilateral relationships that we have in the 21st century. This is about our partnership and deepening our relationship with India...This is a State visit and a little different than previous bilateral visits. This isn't about comparing this visit with any other.

What this is about is deepening and broadening and strengthening our relationship with our Indian partners. That is why very much, we're looking forward to welcoming them today," said Patel.

After addressing 180 nations on the ninth anniversary of the International Day of Yoga in New York, where participants set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of individuals from different nationalities performing Yoga together, Prime Minister Modi has now arrived in Washington. Upon arrival at the United Nations and the Freedom Plaza, he received a warm welcome from hundreds of members of the Indian American community.

When asked about expectations regarding Prime Minister Modi's address to a joint session of the US Congress and whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent visit to China involved discussions about PM Modi's visit to Washington, Patel said, "I certainly don't have any other specifics about the secretary's meetings in Beijing to share beyond what we read out, but if you'll allow me also as it relates to Prime Minister Modi's state visit, I'm going to let the scheduling of the state visit play out and certainly don't want to get ahead of that. But I know that the secretary is looking forward to taking part in these high-level engagements and Friday, both at the

White House and here at the State Department as well."

Patel further emphasized that after years of strengthening ties, the US-India partnership is deeper and more expansive than it's ever been.

"We now work cooperatively to uphold the free and open Indo-Pacific. We drive innovation and jointly tackle global challenges. Together, we're working with other like-minded partners. Our countries will shape the future by working towards a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient. And I know the Secretary, the President very much looking forward to engaging with Prime Minister Modi, his team and other members of the Indian delegation on this visit," said Patel.

Speaking on how this visit will be different, Patel said, "First of all this is, a state visit. And so those, of course, are a little different than previous bilateral visits, but really, this isn't about comparing this visit with any other. What this is about is deepening and broadening and strengthening our relationship with our Indian partners and that's why we very much we're, looking forward to, welcoming them today starting today."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Washington DC.

He will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday.

On June 23, Prime Minister Modi will also be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

PM Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

