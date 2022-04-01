This Video Of Crocodile Sneaking Up On Deer Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

Crocodile dragged the deer inside water.

Watching an apex predator like the crocodile hunts its prey gives chills down the spine. One such video is going viral on social media, which shows the reptile sneaking up to a herd of deer drinking water at a pond.

The video, posted on Instagram, starts with a herd of deer drinking water at a pond, unable to spot the crocodile in the muddy water. The reptile suddenly leaps out of water and grabs the leg of one of the stags dragging it inside the water.

The deer tries to wriggle out of the crocodile's jaws but all the efforts go in vain. The rest simply run away.

The video has shocked the internet, inviting a barrage of comments on Instagram.

“That's a lot more painful than it seems... His leg is small so the pain is excruciating!” a user commented.

“Hate crocodiles,” another user commented. The video has been posted on the Instagram handle of an Indian user but the location of the incident has not been revealed.

Crocodile is one of the most feared predators and videos showing its hunt often give the users online goosebumps.

A few years ago, horrifying footage emerged from South Africa, which showed a cheetah being dragged into water by a 13-foot crocodile.

The young cheetah had wandered to the watering hole for a drink, unaware of the crocodile lurking inside it. As the cheetah lapped up water, the crocodile emerged in a flash and dragged it underneath.

Footage showed the crocodile leaping out of water to grab the cheetah cub in its powerful jaws before pulling the struggling animal into the water.

The video went massively viral on social media, racking up millions of views across different platforms.