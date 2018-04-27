This Spring, 60 Women, Including 8 Indians, Will Make Everest Bid

As many as 59 women received permits last year. Of them, 33 women had succeeded in conquering the world's tallest peak, reports Xinhua news agency.

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 27, 2018 15:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
This Spring, 60 Women, Including 8 Indians, Will Make Everest Bid

With 15 climbers, Nepal tops the list of women participants. (Representational)

Kathmandu:  Sixty women including eight from India, have received permits to summit Mount Everest this spring, an increase from the total number in 2017, Nepal's Department of Tourism (DoT) said on Friday.

As many as 59 women received permits last year. Of them, 33 women had succeeded in conquering the world's tallest peak, reports Xinhua news agency. 

"As we have not stopped providing permits for this season, the number of women seeking permits may rise further," Ram Prasad Sapkota, DoT under secretary told Xinhua. 

A total of 346 climbers have received permits from the Nepalese government to climb Everest as of Thursday, according to DoT. 

With 15 climbers, Nepal tops the list of women participants followed by the US (nine), India (eight), China (seven) and Britain (four). 

According to the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA), the number of women willing to summit the peak has been rising in recent years.

Since Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to climb Mt.Everest in May 1975, a total of 356 women have reached the top, according to the DoT. 

Comments


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mount EverestDepartment of TourismIndia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................