'This Is Not 'Amrit Kaal', It's 'Zeher Kaal'': CPM Leader Hits Out At PM

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat made the statements at a rally in Tripura.

The CPI(M) on Thursday lashed out at BJP's slogan of 'Amrit kaal' (Golden age), and claimed that the right-wing party's term in office should be described as 'Zeher kaal' (Poison age).

The Left party which is locked in a keenly contested battle in the northeastern state with the BJP, also alleged that its rival had launched an attack on the country's constitution besides trying to use religion as a tool for political gain.

"Prime Minister Modi has said that his government has been giving free rations to the poor, but we find that the food subsidy in this year's budget has been slashed by Rs 90,000 ... This is not Amrit kaal, it is Zeher Kaal," said CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat at a rally in Amarpur, 70 kms south from state capital Agartala.

Amarpur, a mixed populated subdivision of Gomati district, has three Assembly constituencies, two of which - Birganj, Ampinagar - are set to witness triangular fights with all the three major political forces - Left-Congress alliance, Tipra Motha and BJP - contesting.

Interestingly, both BJP and its ally IPFT have fielded candidates in Ampinagar Assembly constituency, an ST-reserved seat.

"They are indulging in politics over religion. Their ideology of Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism as a religion. It is a political tool to divide our people for electoral gains," the firebrand Communist leader said.

She also claimed that the ruling BJP "has run a bulldozer over the constitution by destroying our constitutional institutions." The Left has long been alleging that BJP has been undermining institutions like the courts and media.

Alleging that the BJP has been destroying the democratic foundation of the country, she said the party has been garnering crores of rupees by issuing anonymous electoral bonds.

"The big industrial houses are pumping in huge money into the electoral bonds which are being used for election purposes," she claimed.

Ms Karat also said the Left parties have urged the Tipra Motha to fight alongside it in the election but the tribal party launched by a former member of the princely family which earlier ruled Tripura, did not respond.

"We told them to join hands with the Left Front which is fighting for the rights of indigenous people but they did not respond. The BJP will try to take advantage of division between them and the Left-Congress alliance in this election," she added.

