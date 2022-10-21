This Is India's Slowest Train, Covers 46-Km Distance In 5 Hours

The train service takes five hours to cover a distance of 46 kilometres.

The toy train running in Shimla is a major tourist attraction. But a similar train in Tamil Nadu is also winning hearts online. The Mettupalayam Ooty Nilgiri passenger train is the slowest train in India, running at a speed of 10 kmph, which is roughly 16 times slower than the fastest train in India, according to government website Invest India. The train covers 46 km in about five hours, which is due to the train operating in a hilly area. But, the scenic view offered makes up for the speed of the train.

The train has been declared a world heritage site by United Nations body UNESCO, as an extension of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. According to UNESCO website, the construction of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway was first proposed in 1854, but due to the difficulty of the mountainous location, the work started in 1891 and was completed in 1908.

UNESCO also said that this railway scaling an elevation of 326 metres to 2,203 metres, represented the latest technology of the time.

The Picturesque Ride

According to IRCTC, the train passes through many tunnels, and over 100 bridges during its 46-km journey. The rocky terrain, ravines, tea plantations and thickly forested hills make the ride beautiful.

The most spectacular scenery is situated along the stretch from Mettupalayam to Coonoor.

Main Stations

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway conducts daily service between Mettupalayam to Ooty. The train leaves from Mettupalayam at 7.10am and reaches Ooty at 12 noon. During the return journey, the train starts from Ooty at 2pm and reaches Mettupalayam at 5.35pm, said IRCTC.

The main stations on the route are Coonoor, Wellington, Aravankadu, Ketti and Lovedale.

Composition

The train has both first class and second class seating. The seats in the first class has cushions and are fewer in number as compared to the second class.

A fourth carriage was added to the train in 2016 due to rapidly growing demand.

How To Book Tickets?

The reservation for travel on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway can be made at online through the IRCTC website. The number of tourists are is very high during the holidays and weekends, so advance booking is advisable.