This Diwali, PM's 'Gift' To 75,000 Young Men And Woman Across The Country

In a unique Diwali celebration this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will "gift" jobs to 75,000 youth across the country. The PM will interact with youngsters through video conferencing on Saturday, two days before Diwali, sources said.

Appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 young people for jobs in various ministries and government departments.

Jobs will be allocated in the Defence Ministry, Railway Ministry, the post department, Home Ministry, Labour and Employment Ministry, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Bureau of Investigation, customs, and banking, among others.

Union ministers will also participate in this program from different cities across the country.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join from Odisha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Gujarat, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur from Chandigarh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav from Rajasthan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Tamil Nadu, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda from Jharkhand, and Minister of Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh from Bihar.

Other ministers will also join from different cities, and all BJP MPs will join the program from their parliamentary constituencies.

Facing widespread criticism on dwindling employment figures, PM Modi had announced in June this year that ten lakh jobs would be created in the next 18 months.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hit out at the Centre then, saying it is a government of "maha jumlas".

Recalling the pre-poll promise by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the Congress leader had said the new announcement of giving 10 lakh government jobs is similar to the promise of providing 2 crore jobs made 8 years ago.

Opposition parties have constantly attacked the BJP and PM Modi, accusing them of "destroying" the economy, leading to joblessness. Employment has been a major poll plank in state and Lok Sabha elections.