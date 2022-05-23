Third India-Bangladesh Train Service To Begin From June 1

The Minister said that along with bilateral ties, the "Mitali Express" will help flourish tourism.

Indo-Bangladesh train service, the "Mitali Express", is scheduled to begin its journey from West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station in India to Dhaka in Bangladesh, from June 1 onwards.

This is the third Indo-Bangladesh train service.

The train will cover the distance of 513 kilometres between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka (Dhaka Cantonment station) in nine hours.

As of now, it will run with four air-conditioned cabin coaches, and four air-conditioned chair cars and would be hauled by a diesel locomotive.

During a two-day visit to Coochbehar and NJP station, Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh said that the customs, and immigration services will be in place for the international train journey.

From 1st June'22, Mitali Express will run between New Jalpaiguri & Dhaka thereby enchancing connectivity between India & Bangladesh.



Visited the Immigration Facilitation Centre at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and reviewed the preparations for operation of Mitali Express. pic.twitter.com/Dq0ZYJrI1z — Darshana Jardosh (ardosh) May 22, 2022

While talking to ANI, the Minister said that along with bilateral ties, the "Mitali Express" will help flourish tourism.

The Minister further said there will be a hospital, shopping complexes, and low budget hotels to facilitate around the station in the coming days.

