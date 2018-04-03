Trial Run Of First Kolkata-Dhaka Container Train Begins Today

While passenger and goods trains run between the two countries, this is the first time that a container service will begin.
Exporters' forums had long been lobbying for container trains as they could save time and trade costs significantly apart from making trade safer and more organised.
Container trains are usually used to ferry machine parts, chemicals, automobiles and consumer durables that involve a shorter transit time.
If successful, the service would drastically reduce the transportation time," said senior officials. The Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor), a PSU under the railway ministry will handle the logistics of the container service.
