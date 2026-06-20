'Thinking Of Doing Something Different': NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar, just two days before the NEET re-examination, which is scheduled for June 21.

According to police, the victim, identified as Jatin Kumar, was a resident of H-Block in Vijay Nagar and had been preparing for the medical entrance examination. Family members said he was studying and walking around in his room until around midnight on Thursday. On Friday morning, when they went to wake him up, they found him dead.

Following the incident, a team from Vijay Nagar police station and forensic experts reached the spot. Police said a broken noose tied to the ceiling fan was found in the room, while the body was lying on the floor.

During the investigation, officers recovered a one-minute and four-second video from Jatin's mobile phone, which was allegedly recorded moments before he died. In the video, he showed his study room and said that he was "thinking of doing something different today." He also pointed towards the noose hanging from the ceiling fan.

According to the police, the student stated in the video that he was not under any pressure and was not stressed about the NEET examination. He also mentioned that his father had advised him not to be tense about the exam.

Jatin further said he wanted to succeed in the examination and that, if he did, people would watch the video. The recording ended shortly after the statement.

Police are now verifying the authenticity of the video and examining the circumstances surrounding the death.

Jatin was the only son of the family. His father works in a government department, while his mother is a homemaker. The family is in deep shock and has declined to speak to the media.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali Nagar) Upasana Pandey said that the video made by the aspirant before the incident has been recovered and is being examined. The body has been sent for postmortem, and police are investigating all aspects of the case, she added.