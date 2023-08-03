'Think About Delhi, Not Alliance': Amit Shah Jabs INDIA's Support For AAP

Amit Shah argued in favour of the Delhi Services Bill.

The opposition should be concerned about Delhi and not their newly minted INDIA coalition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah charged on Thursday, as he vociferously defended the government's bill to override a Supreme Court order on who controls bureaucrats in the country's capital.

"This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court, which says that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi," he said.

"I appeal to parties to not support all the corruption taking place in Delhi just because you are in an alliance. Because despite the alliance, PM Modi will win the election with a full majority," Mr Shah said, baiting the Aam Aadmi Party which governs Delhi and is now part of the INDIA coalition.

"In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve. The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," he said.

Making his cause, he claimed India's founding fathers like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, C Rajagopalachari, Rajendra Prasad and BR Ambedkar were against the idea of Delhi getting the status of a full state.