Thieves Rob UP Jewellery Shop By Digging 10-Ft Tunnel Through Drain

Thieves stole jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a shop in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut by digging a 10-foot tunnel through a drain.

When the owner of the jewellery showroom arrived at the shop to open it for business Tuesday morning, he noticed a tunnel running through a drain and into the shop. According to the police, the thieves dismantled bricks and mud from the drain's weak boundary to enter the shop.

According to the police, the thieves ran away with jewellery worth lakhs of rupees but the exact sum has not been ascertained yet.

As news of the sensational robbery spread, Meerut Bullion Traders Association members reached the showroom to protest the law and order situation in the city. The traders alleged that this is the fourth such incident of robbery in the city.

Two police officers reached the showroom soon after the commotion. The traders refused to let the police officers enter the shop, demanding the presence of a senior official to probe this robbery and several others that have allegedly taken place in recent weeks.

An investigation is underway to catch the robbers, the police said.