Thief With 'Spider-Man' Moves Lands In Delhi Police Net

Delhi Police has arrested a burglar nicknamed 'spider-man' for his ability to scale walls and sneak into homes undetected from the Kabir Nagar area in northwest district, an official said on Tuesday.

"Our team from Sangam Park has apprehended Yogesh, a notorious burglar who earned the nickname 'spider-man' for his unique methods of sneaking into houses," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), Bhisham Singh, said.

On December 27, a resident of Bharat Nagar filed a complaint claiming his house was trespassed during the night, and valuable items, including two mobile phones, PAN card, Aadhaar card and other documents, were stolen, the officer said.

After analysing over 50 CCTV footage, police identified the accused through his movements near the crime scene.

"Local intelligence and informers were pressed into service, leading to Yogesh's arrest from his residence in Kabir Nagar. During interrogation, Yogesh confessed to the burglary and his involvement in other thefts. The stolen items were also recovered from his possession," the DCP said.

With his arrest, police also cracked five previous cases registered against him in Roop Nagar, Maurya Enclave, Khyala, and Jahangir Puri, the officer added.

