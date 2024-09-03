Thief Spends Night At Bhopal Museum, Gets Caught Next Morning

He jumped from a wall in a bid to escape but was arrested, police said (Representational)

A man concealed himself at a government museum in Bhopal at night to commit a theft, but was caught on Tuesday morning while trying to flee with ancient coins, police said.

The incident took place at the State Museum, said police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra.

The man -- whose name was not disclosed -- entered the museum before the closing time on Monday evening, and managed to stay inside.

But the security personnel spotted him, and alerted police in the morning. Police arrived promptly and surrounded the building, Mishra said.

He jumped from a wall in a bid to escape but was arrested. Around 100 coins of Gupta and sultanate period were seized from his possession.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the commissioner said.

