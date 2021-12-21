'They're Hacking My Children's Instagram Accounts': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the government had put her children under surveillance too. (File)

Asked to comment on pre-election raids on political opponents and allegations of illegal phone surveillance, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went one step further today, accusing the government of preying on her children on social media.

"They are even hacking my children's Instagram accounts, let alone phone tapping. Do they not have any other work?" she said in response to a question.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has two children - Miraya Vadra, 18, and Raihan Vadra, 20, who rarely make public appearances.

Ms Gandhi Vadra, the Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge tasked with a challenge to overhaul the party's fortunes after abysmal shows in the last few elections, also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cash outreach scheme to women ahead of elections.

"What did I say to the women of UP? To use their power. Now even PM Modi has given in. Why didn't he announce this in the last five years? Why now, before elections? Women have woken up with our 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' slogan," she said.

Daughter of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who became the latest member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to enter politics ahead of the 2019 general elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been seen with a more assertive approach this time than last when the Congress bombed, scoring just one parliamentary seat.

The same year, the Congress had alleged that she was one of the party's leaders whose phones had been hacked in a massive illegal surveillance drive using the Israeli spyware Pegasus.