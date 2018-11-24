They Don't Have Real Issues: PM Modi On Raj Babbar's Remark On His Mother

PM Narendra Modi to hit back at Congress leader Raj Babbar for his remarks about the PM's mother (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress today, days after its leader Raj Babbar compared the rupee's slide with the age of his mother, saying those who did not have issues to talk about, resort to abusing someone else's mother.

Hitting out at the Congress on Mr Babbar's remarks, he said, "When one doesn't have real issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else's mother."

The Congress leader had kicked up a row in Indore on Thursday when he compared the falling value of rupee against US dollar with the age of the prime minister's mother.

Addressing a rally Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, PM Modi, in an apparent dig at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, said 125 crore people of the country were the "high-command" of his government, which was "not remote-controlled by a madam".

PM Modi claimed that "coffers of banks were emptied for the rich during the madam's government". "However, our government opened doors of banks for the needy youth," he said.

The prime minister asked why Congress was abusing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who people fondly refer to as "maama".

Unlike Shivraj Chouhan, who is called 'maama' out of people's appreciation, Congress on the other hand "should worry about your own 'Maamas'. Ottavio Quattrocchai 'maama' and Warren Anderson 'maama' who were sent to America in a special airplane," he said, referring to the Bofors scandal and the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

He said the Congress was voted out of power in Madhya Pradesh 15 years ago because it indulged in dynastic politics and the politics of divisiveness.

