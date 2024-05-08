'They Could Have Killed Me': Noida Woman's Car Surrounded On Busy Road, Phone Stolen

The woman used Apple's FindMy app to locate the iPhone. It was found in Meerut. (File Photo)

A woman driving to work in Noida encountered a scary incident that left her shaken. The woman, Vanchha Garg, was stuck in traffic jam around 10am near Parthala Chowk last week when two men suddenly appeared on two sides of her car. One of them told Ms Garg that she has hit a child and warned her not to drive further as the child is stuck under the rear wheel of her car. The other one, meanwhile, started banging on the car window, accusing her of actually hitting someone.

Recounting the May 2 incident, Ms Garg said she was asked to roll down the car window. "I tried to ignore him because I was sure I didn't hit anything, but he kept insisting. He said I shouldn't drive any further because there was a child under the back wheel of my car. I was shocked because I didn't see anyone, especially not a child, near my car. How could someone claim such a serious accident with a child trapped under my wheel?"

The man who had appeared first offered to help in moving the car safely and freeing the child. "I was in a state of extreme panic because the idea of hitting a child terrified me. So, in my fear, I unintentionally lowered the window slightly to hear what the man was saying. As soon as I did, he quickly forced his hand inside the car, which startled me, and I shouted at him to remove it," said Ms Garg.

When she rolled up the window, the man's hand got stuck and he started crying, urging Ms Garg to help him free his hand.

She rolled down the window again, and that's when the man quickly reached for the door lock and unlocked it. Meanwhile, the banging continued on the other window leading Ms Garg startled.

"It was all a distraction to divert my attention from his partner. While I was still trying to process everything and shaking with panic, I saw both running in opposite direction and then disappearing. It was only then that I realised they had stolen my phone, a golden iPhone 14 pro, which had been inside my lunch basket on the seat beside me," she said about the incident that lasted for five minutes.

Ms Garg, General Manager (HR) at Times Now, approached the police and got to know that CCTV installed on the stretch of the road were not functioning. And she is not sure why no one came to help her on the road.

A day after the incident, she used the FindMy app to locate her phone and found it was in Meerut. Ms Garg told the police and they told her to wait till it is switched on again.

"Instead of just stealing my phone, they could have decided to kidnap or even kill me since they had complete access to me without worrying about the law. That's why it's important for us as a society to find them and make sure they go to jail," said Ms Garg.