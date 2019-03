Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Narendra Modi addresses the BJP "Sankalp" rally in Patna

Accused for years by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the man responsible to blocking special status for the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underscored every instance of the centre's help for the people. He also heaped praise on Nitish Kumar - who shared stage with the Prime Minister, creating history of sorts.

"I am happy that Nitish babu worries about the poor and took Bihar out of its old ways and gave it a new direction," PM Modi said.

From infrastructure to health and transport, including the proposed metro rail in Patna, PM Modi underscored the projects undertaken by the centre and the state to bring development to Bihar.

"There's a competition to abuse the chowkidar, but your chowkidar is fully alert," PM Modi said at the rally in Patna, which the BJP has named as "Sankalp" rally.