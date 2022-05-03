Then And Now: PM's 1993 Germany Trip Photo Surfaces Amid Berlin Visit

The image unwittingly triggered a "Then and Now" comparison on social media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a visit to Europe with the first leg in Germany. Now, an image of him visiting the European country nearly 30 years ago, when he did not hold any public office, has emerged online and is going viral.

It shows a young PM Modi and one of his colleagues standing before the statue of Charlemagne, the medieval emperor in Western Europe who founded the Holy Roman Empire.

This photo was reportedly taken in 1993 in Frankfurt, where PM Modi had a brief halt while returning to India from the US. At the time, he was only a BJP worker.

Nearly 30 years ago PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ in Germany pic.twitter.com/ibSgTEhcNF — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) May 2, 2022

The image triggered a “Then and Now” comparison on social media of the Prime Minister's current visit to Germany. People used this image against another one that showed PM Modi receiving the ceremonial guard of honour in Germany during his present visit.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-nation Europe tour. In Germany, he held several important meetings with the country's leadership, including with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Talking to reporters later, Chancellor Scholz said that he has invited PM Modi as a special guest to a Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit next month.

As he arrived in Germany, PM Modi was given a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. He also addressed them late last evening at an event.

PM Modi is set to visit Denmark on Tuesday. He has a packed schedule during the day-long stay in the country. Besides the second edition of India-Nordic summit, he will also attend the India-Denmark Business Forum.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will be in France to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who has just been re-elected.