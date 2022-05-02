In Germany, PM Holds Bilateral Talks With Chancellor, To Meet Business Leaders

"The discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments," read a communique to the media released after the meet.

The IGC plenary session will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz will hold interactions with top business leaders from both nations.

Many ministers from both sides participated in the IGC meet. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were part of the Indian delegation.

This was PM Modi's first meeting with Mr Scholz after he assumed the office of the Chancellor in December 2021.

PM Modi had landed in Germany early this morning on the first leg of his three-nation tour. "I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," he tweeted in English and German soon after he reached.

"It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," read a second tweet from the Prime Minister.

Shortly after, he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Chancellor Scholz at the Federal Chancellery.

Later this evening, he is likely to meet the Indian community. It will be followed by a private dinner hosted by Chancellor Scholz.

The India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations is a mechanism that allows the two governments to coordinate on a wide spectrum of bilateral issues.