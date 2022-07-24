Their Careers Stuck, Students Back From Ukraine Make An Appeal To PM

Ukraine-returned students are holding a five-day hunger strike in Delhi's Ramlila ground.

Medical students, who returned from war-torn Ukraine, are holding a five-day hunger strike in Delhi demanding admission to Indian medical colleges as a one-time measure. Citing depression, anxiety and other mental issues, these students have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's to step in to save their future.

"I request the government to accommodate us in India. The government should help us. We have high hopes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Muhammad Akil Raza, a third year student in Ukraine.

At the protest at Ramlila ground, which began on July 23 and will continue till July 27, the students were joined by their concerned parents.

"These students left behind everything as they were transported out of Ukraine in the midst of war. We will not send them back. We request the government to help them get admitted to a medical college," said a parent.

Earlier, the Parents Association of Ukraine MBBS Students (PAUMS), in a statement, said it has held multiple protests and also written a letter to Prime Minister's Office, but in vain.

Last month, several students sat on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the capital for admissions to the country's medical colleges.

"We protested at Jantar Mantar thrice and twice at the National Medical Commission (NMC) office in Dwarka. Also submitted our demand-cum-request letter to PMO, health ministry, education ministry, NMC and President of India. But no assurance till date. Students have now decided to sit on hunger strike," the statement added.

They claim that since there are approximately 12,000 such students ( barring those in the final year), they can be accommodated in the 600 medical colleges in the country with each institution arranging around 20 students.

At least 18,000 students studying in various medical colleges across Ukraine returned to India in February after Russian forces launched an offensive against the eastern European country.

In April, too, parents of these MBBS students had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the government's intervention.

In March, a public interest litigation was filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions on the issue of admission and continuation of their studies in India.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also requested PM Modi to accommodate the students in Indian medical colleges for the remainder of their MBBS courses through an "appropriate disbursed distribution".