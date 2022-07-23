Watch: Kerala's Mesmerising Athirappilly Waterfall Tops The Tourist List

The video has collected more than 20k views on the social media platform

Tourists have flocked to Kerala's Thrissur district to witness the breathtaking Athirappilly waterfall. The famed waterfall sees a massive footfall every year, especially during the monsoon. The Athirappilly waterfall is situated on the Chalakudy River. At 80 feet, it is the largest waterfall in Kerala.

In a video, shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the Athirappilly waterfall can be seen gushing down at its full capacity. The location offers a scenic view of the lush green forests that surround the waterfall. The text attached to the video read, “Tourists throng Thrissur in Kerala to witness mesmerizing Athirappilly waterfall.”

#WATCH | Tourists throng Thrissur in Kerala to witness mesmerizing Athirappilly Water Falls pic.twitter.com/U4jBJqWRq7 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

The video has collected more than 20k views on the social media platform. Netizens could not get enough of the captivating waterfalls.

A person, who has visited the place, wrote, “It's very very beautiful far better than this video and is in its full glory in monsoon,” wrote one user.

It's very very beautiful

Far better than this video and is in its full glory in monsoon — Noopur (@noopur__10) July 23, 2022

Echoing a similar sentiment, another commented, “Just visited yesterday it's in full glory much better from this video.”

Just visited yesterday it's in full glory much better from this video — Shukladk_9 (@9Shukladk) July 23, 2022

A few were reminded of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Baahubali, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubatti. For those who don't know, the waterfall sequence of Baahubali: The Beginning was shot at Athirappilly waterfall.

Bahubali shoot place — CitizenSpeaks (@CitizenSpeaks3) July 23, 2022

A person spoke on behalf of all of us when he wrote, “Mesmerising view.”

Mesmerizing view ???????? — Shahnawaz Majid (@shahnawaz_majid) July 23, 2022

“Beautiful,” read one of the comments.

Beautiful — Rakesh Koul (@KoulRakesh1) July 23, 2022

Another attraction in the region is the Vazhachal waterfall, which is a short drive away from the Athirappilly waterfall.