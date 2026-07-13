The Honesty Deficit: How Petty Theft Is Holding India Back

What do a stolen railway bedsheet, a missing flower pot after the G20 Summit and a manhole cover disappearing from a city road have in common? They reveal an uncomfortable truth about modern India: our growing tolerance for everyday dishonesty.

Many people consider it a practical observation about human behaviour. But if honesty exists only when there is no opportunity to be dishonest, then what does that say about us as a society? The real test of character is not what we do when somebody is watching. It is what we do when nobody is.

A recent example from Indian Railways highlights this concern. Between January 2022, when bedroll services fully resumed after the pandemic, and May 2026, more than 1.27 crore bedroll items were stolen by passengers. These included face towels, bedsheets, pillow covers, blankets and even pillows. RTI data shows that such thefts rose by 56% between 2022 and 2025, causing estimated losses of over Rs 104 crore.

A bedsheet or towel may look insignificant. Yet when millions of people make the same choice, the impact becomes enormous. More importantly, it raises a larger question: Why are so many people comfortable taking something that does not belong to them?

The Numbers Tell A Troubling Story

The railway bedroll thefts are only one part of a much wider problem.

According to NCRB data, India recorded 7,54,995 cases of robbery, theft, burglary and dacoity linked to residential premises in 2024. That means nearly three property-related crimes every two minutes.

And these are only the reported cases.

Studies have suggested that a large number of thefts, particularly in metropolitan cities, go unreported. Meanwhile, fraud has increasingly moved online. Indians have collectively lost thousands of crores to cyber-enabled scams over recent years, showing that dishonesty has found new methods.

The scale of the problem forces us to ask a difficult question: If India's economy is growing rapidly, why does everyday dishonesty remain so widespread?

From Flower Pots to Public Infrastructure

The missing railway bedsheets are far from an isolated incident. Just weeks after the successful G20 Summit in 2023, decorative flower pots installed around Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan were reported missing. Similar incidents were captured on camera in Gurugram, where individuals were allegedly seen loading flower pots into vehicles and taking them away. The irony was hard to miss. Some of those accused of taking flower pots were reportedly travelling in expensive vehicles. The issue clearly was not affordability.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath later referred to similar incidents while addressing a public gathering. Recalling events after the G20 Summit, he observed that some people had taken flower pots meant for beautification projects, despite being financially well-off.

The pattern continues across the country. There have been reports and viral videos showing theft of newly constructed road materials, iron drain grates, manhole covers, streetlight wiring and other public infrastructure. In one case, municipal authorities reported hundreds of stolen manhole covers in a matter of months. In another, wiring from newly installed highway streetlights was stolen shortly after installation.

Even places that traditionally command respect have not been spared. Reports of theft linked to religious institutions and shocking incidents such as jewellery allegedly stolen from corpses have sparked public outrage. Viewed individually, these are isolated incidents. Viewed collectively, they reveal a worrying trend.

The Psychology of Theft: Need, Greed and Normalisation

The most common explanation for theft is poverty. While economic hardship does drive some crimes, many recent cases suggest there is something more at work. When people travelling in luxury vehicles steal flower pots worth a few hundred rupees, or when passengers who can afford First AC tickets walk away with bedsheets and towels, the problem is no longer about need. It becomes a question of greed, entitlement and social attitudes.

It is time to address an uncomfortable question: Why do people who can afford luxury cars steal items worth a few hundred rupees? The answer may lie in the normalisation of small dishonesties. Many people justify such behaviour by saying, "Government ka hi toh hai", or "Everyone does it." Public property is often treated as if it belongs to nobody, rather than belonging to everybody. When small acts of dishonesty become socially acceptable, larger acts begin to appear acceptable too.

The Fundamental Duties We Often Forget

One reason for this behaviour may be a weak culture of civic responsibility. We often speak passionately about Fundamental Rights. Perhaps it is time to discuss Fundamental Duties with equal seriousness. Citizens rightly demand better roads, cleaner cities, efficient public transport and world-class infrastructure. But public infrastructure survives only when citizens also take responsibility for protecting it.

When someone steals road railings for scrap value, removes a manhole cover, damages public property or carries away railway linen, the loss is ultimately borne by society itself.

Yet the same citizens often ask why government services are poor, why infrastructure deteriorates quickly, or why public projects cost so much to maintain. The answer sometimes lies closer to home than we would like to admit.

The Hidden Cost of Everyday Dishonesty

A stolen bedsheet may appear trivial. A missing manhole cover may not make national headlines. But the consequences are far from insignificant.

A missing manhole cover can become a deadly hazard during the monsoon season. Stolen wires can leave highways in darkness and compromise public safety. Missing railway linen results in crores of rupees in losses. In many cases, these costs are not borne by some distant government machinery. Railway officials have pointed out that losses often affect contractors and frontline workers. In practical terms, what seems like theft from the government may actually hurt ordinary employees and service providers. Every small act of dishonesty creates a higher social cost.

The Impact on Brand India

As India seeks to position itself as a global power, these incidents also affect how the country is perceived internationally.

Stories of Indians caught shoplifting abroad, families accused of stealing from hotels overseas, or viral videos showing theft of public property damage India's image far more than many people realise. A country's reputation is shaped not only by its economic growth, technological achievements or diplomatic influence. It is also shaped by the behaviour of its citizens.

India's GDP may be among the fastest-growing in the world, but economic growth alone cannot create trust, credibility or respect. The Corruption Perceptions Index continues to show that India struggles with perceptions of corruption and governance challenges. While corruption and petty theft are not identical issues, both reflect a broader challenge related to ethics, accountability and public trust.

What Developed Societies Do Differently

Many developed countries demonstrate that public honesty is not merely a personal virtue; it is an economic advantage.

Japan is often cited as an example. Lost wallets and valuables are frequently returned to their owners. During international sporting events, Japanese fans have repeatedly been praised for staying back to clean stadiums even after matches end. The significance of such examples goes beyond good manners. When people trust one another, societies spend less on monitoring, policing, replacing damaged assets and preventing misuse. Public systems become more efficient because citizens voluntarily cooperate.

The result is stronger institutions, lower costs and greater social trust.

From 'Chalta Hai' to 'Badal Sakta Hai'

The solution does not lie only in stricter laws or more CCTV cameras. Laws can punish wrongdoing. They cannot create character.

That responsibility belongs to families, schools, communities, religious institutions and public leaders. Civic values must be reinforced from an early age. Integrity should not be taught as a moral science chapter to memorise and forget. It should be treated as an essential national asset. Most importantly, we must reject the cynical belief that honesty is merely the absence of opportunity.

A truly honest person is someone who chooses honesty despite having the opportunity to do otherwise.

The Real Test of a Viksit Bharat

India's journey towards becoming a developed nation is not merely an economic project. It is also a moral and civic one.

The incidents discussed here, from railway bedroll thefts causing losses of over Rs 104 crore to stolen flower pots, missing manhole covers and disappearing public infrastructure, are not just amusing anecdotes. They are symptoms of a deeper erosion of civic ethics. A stolen manhole cover may seem like a minor act of greed, but it can cost an innocent life. A stolen bedsheet may save someone a few hundred rupees, but collectively it costs society crores.

The real Viksit Bharat will not emerge from infrastructure alone. It will emerge from a society where integrity is the default, not the exception. The biggest obstacle to Viksit Bharat may not be a lack of money, technology or infrastructure. It may be the small dishonesties we have learned to ignore. After all, a nation's image is not built by its government or its GDP alone. It is built by the everyday actions of its citizens.

Until we stop treating public property as "nobody's property" and start treating it as "our property," true development will remain incomplete.