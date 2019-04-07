The Countdown With Prannoy Roy - Lok Sabha Polls In Telangana: Highlights

Congress Telangana chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on The Countdown

A: Bribe is not little bit. Money being offered is huge. A person can't think that he can see that kind of money in his lifetime.





Q: What kind of money are we talking about?





A: Very big money. If i tell...you will be surprised at the amount.







Surprise us



But i can't tell.. one of my MLA.. same native place..



Q: He's a rich man now?



A: He's a rich man...





Q: What kind of money?



A: I'll tell you... there was a contractor who became an MLA with the congress...he said my bills were 2-3 crores.. I have no option. I'll go bankrupt if I don't switch. (A third person says 25 crore...25 is the minimum.)

